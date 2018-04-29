Volunteers help clean up community

Clear
Posted: Apr. 28, 2018 4:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Talk about a beautiful day for sprucing up the neighborhood!

For a few hours on Saturday, Rose-Hulman's FIJI Fraternity partnered with Farrington's Grove Historical District to help beautify the neighborhood. 

Not only did volunteers help pick up litter, brush and debris around the area, they also did some charity work!

In exchange for a donation to the American Red Cross, the fraternity members also performed work on private property. 

Todd Nation, a member of Farrington's Grove, says this is an annual event that continues to benefit everyone involved. 

"For Farrington's Grove, this is especially important," he said, "We work closely with the city to try to get to the alleys and public ways all cleaned up."

Save the date for next Saturday, May 5th.

That's when Keep Terre Haute Beautiful, a city-wide clean up, will take place.

