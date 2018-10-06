Volunteers collect canned goods to feed hungry veterans

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Canned goods collected on Saturday will help feed hungry veterans in Vigo County.

That's with the 2nd Annual Food Drive hosted by the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

Organizers said the food drive collected more than 1,000 pounds of canned goods last year.

Every donation goes to the Battalion's food pantry.

Organizers told News 10 many veterans have a hard time transitioning back into society.

"Some it's very difficult, some almost never recover," said Admin Coordinator Michael Egy, "That's why we have 22 suicides a day of veterans in this country. That's why we have thousands of homeless veterans in this country."

The Loyal Veterans Battalion is strictly volunteer and donation based.

If you're interested in donating time or necessities, you can contact them on their Facebook page.