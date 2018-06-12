Volunteer program helps both teens and the Sisters of Providence

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some teenagers are using their time off of school to volunteer at the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

The Teen Volunteer Program is an annual event.

Over a two week period, local kids and teens from as far away as Texas interact with many of the Sisters of Providence.

They help with things like pet therapy, exercise, and even with technology.