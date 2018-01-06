Visitor restrictions starting Jan. 8 for all St. Vincent hospitals

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - St. Vincent Hospitals now have visitor restrictions in place due to flu activity.

Scroll for more content...

As we have reported, Indiana is experiencing a significant increase in influenza-like illnesses (commonly known as flu).

Because of that, St. Vincent Clay in Clay County is implementing a temporary Visitor Restriction Policy to be in place by Jan. 8.

This temporary restriction at all ministries will assist us in limiting the spread of influenza and ensuring that we are best equipped to provide exceptional care to our patients.

Visitation at St. Vincent will be restricted based on the following criteria:

· No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough

· No visitors under age 18

· No visitors beyond immediate family, partner or significant other

The temporary restriction is in effect at the following St. Vincent ministries:

· Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent - Two designated caregivers only

· St. Vincent Anderson

· St. Vincent Carmel

· St. Vincent Clay

· St. Vincent Dunn

· St. Vincent Evansville

· St. Vincent Fishers

· St. Vincent Heart Center

· St. Vincent Indianapolis

· St. Vincent Jennings

· St. Vincent Kokomo

· St. Vincent Mercy

· St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospital

· St. Vincent Randolph

· St. Vincent Salem

· St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital

· St. Vincent Stress Center

· St. Vincent Warrick

· St. Vincent Williamsport

· St. Vincent Women's - Parents and grandparents only in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Continuing Care Nursery (CCN) and Neonatal Continuing Care (NCC)