Visit dozens of Indiana museums for free on Saturday

Get free admission to Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library on Saturday

Museums across the country are offering free admission on Saturday for Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live. Included in the list are 26 museums in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Museums across the country are offering free admission on Saturday for Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live. Included in the list are 26 museums in Indiana.

Receive a ticket good for you and one guest by following these steps: click the link above, go to “ticket information,” and fill out the form. Your ticket will be emailed to you.

You’ll save anywhere from $10 to $25 in admission.

For a list of participating museums in Indiana, click here.

