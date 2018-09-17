Visit dozens of Indiana museums for free on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Museums across the country are offering free admission on Saturday for Smithsonian’s Museum Day Live. Included in the list are 26 museums in Indiana.
Receive a ticket good for you and one guest by following these steps: click the link above, go to “ticket information,” and fill out the form. Your ticket will be emailed to you.
You’ll save anywhere from $10 to $25 in admission.
For a list of participating museums in Indiana, click here.
