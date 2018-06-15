Violation of Constitutional Rights: Clark County passes resolution opposing proposed Illinois gun legislation

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County, Illinois Board has turned concern over gun legislation into action.

The board passed a resolution opposing state gun legislation.

We first told you about this back in April.

The State of Illinois is considering legislation that would limit some gun ownership.

Clark County's resolution states the laws and proposals violate people's constitutional rights.

The resolution also claims the state laws have a negative impact on gun businesses in the county.

Board members took out the language that would have created a sanctuary county status.