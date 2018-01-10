Vincennes v2.0; Council looking into tech upgrades for city

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- The Geek Book is an up and coming comic store located on Main Street. Owner Elizabeth Huey says she loves the location but the lack of cell phone service sometimes affects their business.

"So we see a lot of customers have to go outside to check their phones and stuff,” said Huey. “During the bad weather, if you have something special going on, it's not opportunity's you want to miss on having customers having to keep walking outside."

That's why Tim Salters of the Vincennes City Council pitched an idea at their last meeting. That is adding Wi-Fi and charging stations to Main Street, the Riverwalk and the city parks. It's a move being seen all across the nation.

"Wi-Fi is a thing that people market. Businesses, churches, anywhere including not-for-profits. Like we offer all this, well we need to offer this as a city as well," said Salters.

The city council hopes these upgrades with Wi-Fi and charging ports on Main Street will bring in new business. As well as bring new visitors to its parks.

By having these upgrades in these places the city hopes visitors or shoppers will spend more time there. Overall helping out local businesses downtown.

"I hope it’s another selling point for people. That hey look what Vincennes is doing. We're thinking forward, we're progressing, we're moving forward not backward," said Salters.

A move that even local business like the geek boom hopes this will help their business for the better.

"I think that's just one more step on pushing us forward into the 21st century and kind of get up with the game and compete a little bit more with these bigger communities," said Huey.

They're now looking into local tech industries to start looking into these changes. Salters hope to have a rough plan pitched in the upcoming council meetings.