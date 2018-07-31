Vincennes students relocated to area churches while renovations made

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are usually quiet during the week at your local church. But that won't be the case at Free Methodist church this year. That's because of the elementary school renovation project in Vincennes.

Associate pastor Penny Ewert says, "It's been really a wonderful thing. And we have felt truly blessed by having those school kids in our building every day of the week. It's really fun."

Ewert says the church has been working directly with the schools.

Ewert explains, "It's been very much give and take. But very much cooperative. Very, whatever you need we'll see that it gets done."

Four churches will accommodate students from Vigo elementary this year. That's as the school gets its round of renovations.

VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We wanted to keep the students completely out of the remodel. But in order for that to happen, we had to have some community partners step up and they certainly did. And we're appreciative for that."

Next school year students from Franklin elementary will fill the church's rooms. They will be the last group of students to be relocated.

Parsley says, "Everything continues to be on schedule. From our standpoint, because we're having to relocate students off campus, we have to keep things moving in a direction that we're currently progressing in."

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in the summer of 2020.

Ewert says, "It's just been like I said, a great partnership. Couldn't ask for anything better."