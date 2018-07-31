Clear

Vincennes students relocated to area churches while renovations made

Students at Vigo elementary school are being relocated to four area churches while renovations are being made to the school

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 5:35 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 6:18 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Things are usually quiet during the week at your local church. But that won't be the case at Free Methodist church this year. That's because of the elementary school renovation project in Vincennes.

Associate pastor Penny Ewert says, "It's been really a wonderful thing. And we have felt truly blessed by having those school kids in our building every day of the week. It's really fun."

Ewert says the church has been working directly with the schools.

Ewert explains, "It's been very much give and take. But very much cooperative. Very, whatever you need we'll see that it gets done."

Four churches will accommodate students from Vigo elementary this year. That's as the school gets its round of renovations.

VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We wanted to keep the students completely out of the remodel. But in order for that to happen, we had to have some community partners step up and they certainly did. And we're appreciative for that."

Next school year students from Franklin elementary will fill the church's rooms. They will be the last group of students to be relocated.

Parsley says, "Everything continues to be on schedule. From our standpoint, because we're having to relocate students off campus, we have to keep things moving in a direction that we're currently progressing in."

The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in the summer of 2020.

Ewert says, "It's just been like I said, a great partnership. Couldn't ask for anything better."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests