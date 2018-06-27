Vincennes students displaced while school receives renovations

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovations at a southern Indiana school will have students displaced this fall.
On Monday, the Vincennes School Corporation approved a lease agreement with First United Methodist Church.
That is to house students from Vigo Elementary School while crews work on renovating the building.
The agreement is in addition to three others already in place with other area churches.
Franklin Elementary is also receiving a makeover.
