Vincennes school receives grants money for literacy program

On Tuesday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to Indiana schools and non-profit organizations.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Big money is coming to Indiana schools to help with youth literacy programs.

Those grants will provide funding to teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations.

In the Wabash Valley, James Whitcomb Riley Elementary School in Vincennes will receive $3,000.

