Vincennes school receives grants money for literacy program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Big money is coming to Indiana schools to help with youth literacy programs.

On Tuesday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to Indiana schools and non-profit organizations.

Those grants will provide funding to teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations.

In the Wabash Valley, James Whitcomb Riley Elementary School in Vincennes will receive $3,000.