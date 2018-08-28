Vincennes school receives grants money for literacy program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Big money is coming to Indiana schools to help with youth literacy programs.
On Tuesday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to Indiana schools and non-profit organizations.
Those grants will provide funding to teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations.
In the Wabash Valley, James Whitcomb Riley Elementary School in Vincennes will receive $3,000.
