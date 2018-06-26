Vincennes rotary donates check to good samaritan hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In the crowded room of hill auditorium at good samaritan hospital sits Kirk Bouchie. Though he's a member of the rotary club, he has special ties to the hospital.

Bouchie says, "If you were born here between, I think 1954 through 1997 you probably were cared for by my mother."

Bouchie's mother worked at good samaritan for over 40 years. You could say he grew up in these halls.

Bouchie explains, "I grew up learning about the local medical community. And I remember the doctor's names and all the nurses who worked with my mom."

As a member of the rotary club, it's fitting that he was the one to present a big donation today.

Bouchie announced to those attending, "I'm very pleased to announce our leadership gift to the good samaritan hospital's health education center of $100,000"

The $100,000 donation is the largest presented by the Vincennes Rotary. The funds going to help build the new health education center.

Gary Hackney with the Good Samaritan Foundation says, "That health education center is going to enable us to provide training on a much better level. Plus, it's going to be state of the art electronically, wifi. All those kind of things that we need to have in today's environment."

With the donation, Good Samaritan has raised over $500,000. Their goal is 2.5 million dollars to build the new facility.

Bouchie says, "It's local, it's health-related which is a big priority of rotary international, and it sustains us for the future in terms of health care and opportunities for our community."