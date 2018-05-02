Clear

Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend

Workers begin to prepare Rainbow Beach for its opening weekend.

Posted: May. 1, 2018 4:33 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 8:21 AM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - With warmer weather comes the question: When will the pools open? For Rainbow Beach in Vincennes, the answer is Memorial day weekend.

Workers with the parks department are beginning preparations this week. The entire process takes about a month to prepare for the public. This includes filling and testing the pools at the park.

Park superintendent Steve Beaman says they are excited to open for the fourth year.

Beaman says "It's kind of a big year, next year is our fifth year. So we're just really excited we can offer the community, and not just Vincennes but the surrounding counties, a place where families can go and have fun ."

Beaman says they hope to have water in the pools two weeks before memorial day weekend.

