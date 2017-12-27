Vincennes parks department looks ahead to 2018 projects

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Last year the Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department did its best moving parks in the right direction. That includes installing a new fitness park and fixing up walking trails.

Next year is looking to be another big year as well. Some of these projects including new additions at Four Lakes Park.

One of the biggest projects though is renovating Gregg Park's shelter house and band shell. Steve Beaman is the park's superintendent. To him, this is an important project.

"Probably the most used piece of ground in Vincennes. Any type of large event that's happening in Vincennes in the past hundred years has kind of been there," said Beaman.

2018 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Gregg Park shelter house and band shell. That's why renovating these two landmarks is so important.

There is no major damage done to them. The city just wants to update the buildings like the restroom facilities. Little projects that add up to have it continue being a community staple. Including to Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.

"They are still in good shape. It’s just that we need to do some updating but yeah it’s amazing to think that they are eighty years old and are still in place and used and enjoyed by the public," said Mayor Yochum.

It won’t be until late 2018 before work will begin. They are waiting to hear if they will receive some financial help from grants.

Another project they are working on is moving the department to City Hall. The original location was on Hart St. near the new riverfront.

The city doesn't plan to abandon that property though. They are currently discussing future options for their old office. Including a new location for the community to gather.

They also have been working on getting a new skate park for Lester Square. They are currently raising funds for this project so it may not see big progress until 2019.