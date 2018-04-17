Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Vincennes one step closer to starting Main Street Project

The City of Vincennes has officially taken the next step toward breaking ground on phase one of the "Main Street Project."

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 10:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes has officially taken the next step toward breaking ground on phase one of the "Main Street Project."

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, a special meeting of the Board of Works was held at city hall to open a total of five bids for work on the project.

The goal is to widen the roadway and add a turn lane, new sidewalks, lighting, and bicycle paths to the main street.

The low bid for the work came from Kearns Excavating.

All of those bids were turned over to the city engineer.

He will review them before making his recommendation at next Monday's Board of Works meeting.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It