Vincennes one step closer to starting Main Street Project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes has officially taken the next step toward breaking ground on phase one of the "Main Street Project."

Scroll for more content...

On Monday, a special meeting of the Board of Works was held at city hall to open a total of five bids for work on the project.

The goal is to widen the roadway and add a turn lane, new sidewalks, lighting, and bicycle paths to the main street.

The low bid for the work came from Kearns Excavating.

All of those bids were turned over to the city engineer.

He will review them before making his recommendation at next Monday's Board of Works meeting.