VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes took the first step towards having public WiFi downtown and in the public parks.

Scroll for more content...

The city council heard from Dawsforce Technologies at this week's meeting.

The company gave the council information on what kind of equipment would be needed.

They also talked about the best ways to get that equipment.

This was just an informational session.

It's the first in a series of meetings the city has planned.