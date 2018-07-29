VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was arrested after police say he stole money from a youth softball league.
Scroll for more content...
According to the Vincennes Police Department, 56-year-old James Anthis was arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of funds from the Vinceness Girls Youth Softball League.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Vincennes man arrested for stealing money from youth softball league
- Pancake breakfast to benefit Clay Youth League
- Downtown Vincennes receives money to update facades
- Local youth bowling league offers scholarships to students
- Vincennes man arrested in connection to armed robbery at restaurant
- Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand’s Oscar trophy
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes Mayors Youth Council sells flags to help repair city signs.
- Clay Youth Food Program