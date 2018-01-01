Vincennes house fire has been ruled accidental

VINCENNES, Ind. (WVUT) - A recent house fire in Vincennes has been ruled accidental.

Scroll for more content...

Crews were called to 703 Church street on Thursday of last week to the report of a structure fire.

Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff was the first to arrive on scene and noticed smoke coming from all sides of the home. Flames were also visible coming from a 2nd story window.

There were four people inside the home at the time but all made it out safely.

Quick action allowed firefighters to contain the fire to the bedroom where it originated.