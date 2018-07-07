Vincennes hospital to receive additional equipment to help detect breast cancer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A local hospital is getting new equipment to help detect breast cancer.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will buy an automated breast ultrasound system.
It is for people with dense breast tissue.
The tool will be used in addition to mammography.
Experts say dense breast tissue can make cancer detection more difficult.
