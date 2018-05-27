Vincennes honors city's founder with new statue

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- People from all over the state and the country came to the Vincennes Riverwalk just off Main Street Saturday. Many wanting to take witness to the city’s newest statue.

One of those who attended was Larry Whitlock was born and raised in Vincennes. He was one of the contributors to the statue.

"I currently live in Texas where I have lived for 30 years but it was very important for me to come back here today because French heritage is very important to Vincennes," said Whitlock.

The new statue is of Sieur De Vincennes. The city is named after him for being the founder of Indiana’s oldest city.

It's a project that was put together by the Friends of Vincennes' Heritage. Joy Biggs who is the chairman of the group says this is a project they have been happy to be completed. It's a way to honor this historical figure and his impact on the state.

“There’s one little plaque for Sieur De Vincennes and I thought we had these other statues honoring Francis Vigo and Father Shivou and I thought we needed something for Sieur De Vincennes," said Biggs.

Representatives from France and Quebec also attended the unveiling of this historical icon. Local Terre Haute artist Bill Wolfe was behind the project.

Wolfe had been working on this project for over five years. It's a project that proved challenging at times for Wolfe. But one he will never forget.

"Well, it means a lot to me for one thing because I love Indiana history. So if anything that involves Indiana history and my art combination. Then that's perfect," said Wolfe.

To some, they might see a statue, but for those who call Vincennes home, it’s something that makes them proud of their city’s rich history.

"I’ve lived around the world but it’s always Vincennes that brings you home and Vincennes will always be home," said Whitlock.

The statue is now in its permanent place in Vincennes and available for everyone to see. It’s located just north of the George Rodgers Clark Memorial on Main Street.