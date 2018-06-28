Clear
Vincennes holds comprehensive plan meeting

The city of Vincennes held a meeting to inform residents about it's comprehensive plan.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes is giving it's residents a chance to see where the city is heading.

Wednesday's meeting began at 5:30. The topic, the Vincennes comprehensive plan.

The plan covers housing to transportation. Infrastructure to parks and everything in between.

The meeting covered two points. One is to get public feedback on the plan.

The second is to inform the public about a survey. The survey was sent out in resident's water bills. Mayor Joe Yochum says the response to the survey was surprising.

Yochum explains, "We got an excellent response. Over a thousand responses to the survey. And the company we're working with has taken those surveys and compiled them and come back with a report on the survey results."

