VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a Sunday night fire in Vincennes.

It happened around 11:00 at 1424 State Street.

The Vincennes fire chief told News 10 the blaze started in the garage and spread to the house.

The chief said there were no injuries, but two people did live there.

He said the residents were renting the property.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

The chief said the renters did not have insurance.