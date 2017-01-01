Vincennes expecting thousands for Watermelon Drop

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A different celebration happened Sunday night.

It's the annual Watermelon Drop, it's the 10th year for the event.

18 watermelons dropped to bring in 2018.

Here's an interesting fact: The watermelons are all locally grown in Knox County!

"You know it's something really different and really neat," said Rick Linenburg, co-founder, "and we've gained not only local and statewide but national and international attention."

Linenburg says they're expecting thousands to make their way to Vincennes for the event.