wx_icon Terre Haute -5°

wx_icon Robinson -2°

wx_icon Zionsville -9°

wx_icon Rockville -5°

wx_icon Casey -7°

wx_icon Brazil -5°

wx_icon Marshall -5°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Vincennes expecting thousands for Watermelon Drop

18 watermelons dropped to bring in 2018.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2017 11:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2017 11:43 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A different celebration happened Sunday night.

Scroll for more content...

It's the annual Watermelon Drop, it's the 10th year for the event.

18 watermelons dropped to bring in 2018. 

Here's an interesting fact: The watermelons are all locally grown in Knox County!

"You know it's something really different and really neat," said Rick Linenburg, co-founder, "and we've gained not only local and statewide but national and international attention."

Linenburg says they're expecting thousands to make their way to Vincennes for the event.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It