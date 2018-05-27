Clear

Vincennes community celebrates history with Rendezvous



Posted: May. 26, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes want you to cherish history.

That's with the "Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous". The event celebrates the local impact of the American Revolution.

In addition to learning about the past, you can also take part in a little shopping and good food.

Organizers say it's one way to feel pride in the place you live.

"We have a children's area. Listen to story tellers. To see and realize this really happened," said Haley Lancaster, Vincennes Rendezvous Committee, "To stand in the shadow of the George Rogers Clark Memorial that celebrates the capture of Fort Sackville. To realize their little town on the Wabash actually meant something to secure this part of America. The west as it was. I think is really important to those kids and it really hits home for them."

It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children ages 5-12. 

