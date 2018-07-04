Clear

Vincennes city parks get WIFI

The city of Vincennes approves WIFI to be installed in city parks.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Jul. 2, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The city park, it's a place to relax and enjoy yourself.

Vincennes park superintendent Steve Beamon says, "We have so many people who go to our parks and have lunch. Take their kids out there to Rainbow Beach. They're on their phones, on their tablets."

Technology mixing in with nature. It's something Beamon may not have seen coming when he started with the parks in 2005.

Beamon says, "Well you know you go back thirteen years ago and things were a lot differently technology wise. I mean it's hard to say that but things expand and change so quickly."

But the city is changing with the times. Adding wifi to their four parks and the riverwalk.

Vincennes city councilman Tim Salters explains, "When you go around, what do people look for like in restaurants, hotels, and those things? Hey, where's the wifi? Can I click on and get on some wifi. So hopefully this will help increase those types of things. Get more people out there. And just make things better for the citizens of Vincennes."

The startup cost is $2,000. This comes from the city's promotion fund.

Salters says, "When you hear about projects recently. You know there's a lot of projects that cost a lot of money. And to be able to say that around $2,000 we're going to be able to provide wifi in every park in the city of Vincennes. I mean that's a pretty good deal."

A deal that Beamon is happy to see.

Beamon says, "When you're out and about especially in your parks, the riverwalk, and downtown things like that. You kind of expect those things. Now being able to provide those at a really nice cost for the city I think is huge."

Helping give the city a digital step forward

