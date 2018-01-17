Vincennes city hall to see changes to improve accessibility

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Vincennes is home to David Blackburn. An accident many years ago left him paralyzed. Now it's difficult for him to get around. That's why he’s excited about the upcoming changes coming to city hall.

"The plan I read sounded like they are going to do a pretty good job. My only problem is getting in and out of a few doors. But other people who are worse handicapped I see it being a real challenge for them," said Blackburn.

Mayor Joe Yochum says this is a project nearly six years in the making. They want to make the city accessible to anyone with disabilities.

It’s been in the works for a couple years but now they are ready to begin work in his office.

"We have been working on our curb ramps and sidewalks and stuff since and we also have to look at our facilities and we're starting here at city hall to make it more ADA compliant," said Mayor Yochum.

Among the changes are lowering counters and installing doors with handicap door openers. They also are making some changes to their restrooms.

"We’ll go from two public restrooms in the mayor's office to one and it will be like a family restroom but we are going to increase the size of it to make it more handicap accessible," said Mayor Yochum.

Other projects taking place in city hall is replacing carpet and repainting walls. Officials also want to upgrade their technology to better serve the community.

The changes may not seem like much but for those like Blackburn, it's enough to show how much this community cares. Not only for himself but everyone who may be handicapped.

"I think it’s great and thoughtful. To come into the 21st century and get everything handicap accessible especially for a small town is awesome. We're very lucky," said Blackburn.

It will take some time before these new additions are installed. They plan to have the entire building completed by July.