Vincennes city council tables food truck ordinance

The Vincennes city council tabled an ordinance that would regulate food trucks in the city.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Councilman Brian Grove originally pitched a food truck night for the city of Vincennes. From that discussion, the food truck ordinance was born. The ordinance lays out times, places, and other criteria food trucks must abide by to operate within the city.

Grove says, "Right now its just saying that they have to pass Indiana state inspection. They cannot be on Main Street from second to sixth."

However, the ordinance was tabled at Monday night's city council meeting.

Grove says, "Last night there were some council members missing. The president decided we couldn't carry on in that portion of business without them."

Council president Scott Brown says those members missing were part of the Community Development Growth committee.

Brown says, "Some of the language that they had discussed in the committee to put into the ordinance didn't make it to the full council. So we're having to retrace our steps now and get that language back in there."

Some of that language, Brown says, includes regulations at events.

Grove disagreed with the course the council ultimately decided to take.

Grove explains, "I think in its current form it would be fine. But if we want to add a little bit I would be ok. But if we start filling it full of regulations, I don't want my name anywhere on it."

Brown says it's important to get the ordinance right.

Brown says, "It is an issue. We just need to address. We just need a clear-cut ordinance on this."

