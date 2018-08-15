Clear
Vincennes approves food truck ordinance

A new ordinance regulates the use of food trucks in the city of Vincennes

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - When News 10 last spoke with Thainamite owner Simon Willis, he was apprehensive on how a food truck ordinance would impact his business.

Willis says, "If it's fair why not? If its not fair then maybe some people could argue it."

That brought Willis to Monday night's city council meeting.

Willis says, "It affects us so we figured we'd show up take note of whats going on."

Councilman Brian Grove originally proposed the ordinance. The ordinance was tabled at last month's council meeting. On monday night the ordinance passed.

"it was definitely a process. I thought it would go a little bit quicker than it did. But we have proved that we work well together and we hashed out some things and got it through."

Two amendments were made to the original ordinance. The council removed a portion of the ordinance that would limit trucks from setting up on main street.

Grove explains, "We thought it was redundant. We had already kind of protected the brick and mortar restaurants. They can't set up fifty feet from the brick and mortars."

The council also removed language that would limit times for trucks on personal property.

Grove says, "It was just an error putting a restriction on private property. Definitely overstepped there."

The ordinance now spells out regulations all food trucks must follow when setting up in the city of Vincennes. Willis says those regulations are all things his business can work with.

Willis says, "For the most part it's all geared toward safety which is always a good thing. There's not really anything in there that would affect us."

