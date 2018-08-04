Clear

Vincennes Watermelon Fest kicks off on Friday

All vendors open on Friday at 5:00...and that's including the carnival, the Miss mazing Pagent, and a free concert.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2018 Watermelon Fest in Vincennes is set to take place on Friday.

Saturday is also full of activities.

