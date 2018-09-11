Clear

Vincennes University students climb 110 flights in full fire gear to honor 9/11 victims

Vincennes University students climbed 110 flights of stairs on Tuesday evening.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Vincennes University honored those lost on 9/11/2001.

The event was held at Updike Hall.

The climb represents the number of floors both of the World Trade Center towers had.

Fire science students wore full fire gear for the climb.

Vincennes University freshman Jackson Rumble organized the event.

He says it is important to never forget what was sacrificed.

"September 11th was most definitely one of the darkest days in America's history. It's really important for me going into the field that I'm going into...to remember not only firefighters but the police officers, the paramedics, and the civilians that died on that day," Rumble said.

He told us they came up with the event on Monday evening.

48 students showed to make the climb.

