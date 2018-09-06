VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new partnership with a college in China will help a Wabash Valley university.
Vincennes University will work with Yin-Cheng Polytechnic College.
It's part of an academic cooperation agreement.
This agreement allows the two schools to develop educational and cultural activities.
There will be teaching, research, and student exchange opportunities.
Related Content
- Vincennes University partners with Chinese college for unique partnership
- Terre Haute Chamber partners with surrounding communities in new partnership
- Vincennes University Ranked 6th for college education for military students
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation
- Vincennes University names new Provost
- Vincennes University club gives up long time project
- Vincennes University to renovate Shake hall along with library
- Vincennes building receives renovations
- Construction closes Vincennes street
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
Scroll for more content...