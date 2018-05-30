Vincennes University names new Provost

VINCENNES, Ind. - Dr. Laura J. Treanor has been appointed as Vincennes University Provost and Vice President of Instructional Services/Dean of Faculty, according to an announcement by VU President Chuck Johnson. She will begin her duties on June 25 to allow her to work closely with Dr. Laurel Smith, outgoing provost, who will retire on July 27. Smith has served as interim provost since August 2015.

Scroll for more content...

Treanor most recently served as the System Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness at the Baker College System Headquarters in Flint, Michigan, where she was instrumental in institutional Higher Learning Commission accreditation and AQIP efforts.

Previously, Treanor served as the Vice President for Academics at the Baker College, Clinton Township campus. In that role she managed a multimillion dollar budget and provided strategic and visionary leadership for 4 deans, 31 program directors, 30 full-time faculty, and approximately 400 adjunct faculty as well as academic support services personnel, the registrar, advisors, and administrative support staff.

Earlier positions include associate professor at Roanoke College, assistant professor at West Virginia University, and associate professor at Barton College. Treanor earned a Bachelor of Science at Virginia Tech University, a Master of Arts at Ohio State University, and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech University.

Treanor has served her community in various roles, including as a speaker for Leadership Macomb, member of the Port Huron Rotary Club, participant in over 25 community based 5K and 10K events for local organizations and charities, and as a volunteer for the YMCA, United Way, and Macomb Postal Service Food Drives.

“I was initially drawn to Vincennes University for its excellent reputation and quality academic programming, but it was the dedication and kindness of the campus community that assured me that Vincennes University was where I wanted to be,” Treanor said. “VU offers innovative programs that serve the needs of communities across the state of Indiana. With its strong vision and mission, I believe that VU is ideally positioned to further expand its positive impact across the industries and communities it serves. It’s an honor and a privilege to have been selected as VU’s next provost. I am passionate about helping students reach their full potential and look forward to working with my campus partners to identify opportunities to support student success and enhance the excellence of the VU educational experience.”

VU President Chuck Johnson said that Dr. Treanor will bring a great background to VU, including experience at both small and large public and private institutions and in a multi-campus system. “Dr. Treanor's experience at both the campus and system level will be invaluable to VU as we continue to identify new opportunities for offering a high-quality VU education through new and innovative partnerships and programs,” stated Johnson. “I am impressed by Laura's understanding of the VU mission and her enthusiasm for helping students succeed.”