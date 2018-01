VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is letting go of a long-time project.

Scroll for more content...

It's something that's taken five years and a lot of talent to create.

Vincennes University had a replica of the truck used in the 80's TV show "Fall Guy."

Students and faculty in the automotive club built the truck.

It's now on the way to Scottsdale, Arizona for auction.

The College of Technology hopes to use the money from the truck for scholarships and a new project.