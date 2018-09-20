Vincennes Police Department lockdown neighborhood after man says he rigged explosive device in his apartment

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are on the scene after a man said he had a bomb inside his apartment.
It started around 3:30 this afternoon.
The Vincennes Police and Fire Departments were called to the 1900 block of College Avenue.
Police told News 10 a man claimed he had an explosive device in his apartment.
He was taken into custody, but he told police the device was going to explode.
The area remains on lockdown.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
