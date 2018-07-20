Clear

Vincennes Main street project underway

Vincennes' Main street has closed while workers begin working on the year-long project.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 6:15 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Road closures and traffic cones. They're almost as much of a summer tradition as swimming and grilling out. But these signs on main street in Vincennes may be here for awhile.

Scroll for more content...

City engineer John Sprague says, "The deadline was June 30th of 2019. With the two month delay we, pushed that back to September first of 2019."

The year long project is the first phase of the main street project. Officals hope to widen and upgrade the thoroughfare.

Sprague says, "The next time the road opens up it will be opening to traffic after the paving is done and the pavement markers are down at the end of the project."

Sprague says it's a priority to keep in contact with affected residents.

Sprague explains, "We had this conversation with all the residents saying 'hey, you'll still have access. There may be an hour here or an hour there where we physically can't get you across your drive.' But we'll get it coming back up, we'll have temporary driveways. You will still have access to your property."

Main street's closure blocks a passage to the east side. However, with the Hart street bridge construction wrapping up, Sprague hopes this will ease traffic concerns.

Sprague says, "There's been about a two week overlap. We've talked to INDOT, they sent us an update this week. They are anticipating the bridge to be fully back open by the end of this week."

Sprague hopes to have the road back open to traffic before next school year begins.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance