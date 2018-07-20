Vincennes Main street project underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Road closures and traffic cones. They're almost as much of a summer tradition as swimming and grilling out. But these signs on main street in Vincennes may be here for awhile.

Scroll for more content...

City engineer John Sprague says, "The deadline was June 30th of 2019. With the two month delay we, pushed that back to September first of 2019."

The year long project is the first phase of the main street project. Officals hope to widen and upgrade the thoroughfare.

Sprague says, "The next time the road opens up it will be opening to traffic after the paving is done and the pavement markers are down at the end of the project."

Sprague says it's a priority to keep in contact with affected residents.

Sprague explains, "We had this conversation with all the residents saying 'hey, you'll still have access. There may be an hour here or an hour there where we physically can't get you across your drive.' But we'll get it coming back up, we'll have temporary driveways. You will still have access to your property."

Main street's closure blocks a passage to the east side. However, with the Hart street bridge construction wrapping up, Sprague hopes this will ease traffic concerns.

Sprague says, "There's been about a two week overlap. We've talked to INDOT, they sent us an update this week. They are anticipating the bridge to be fully back open by the end of this week."

Sprague hopes to have the road back open to traffic before next school year begins.