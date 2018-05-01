Clear

Vincennes Lincoln finalist in art contest

A local high school art program is in the running for some big money.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Vincennes Lincoln high school are competing in a contest. It's the Vans Custom Culture shoe customization contest.

As part of the competition, students received blank vans shoes. Students in the art program then customized those shoes.

If the school wins it would receive $75,000 for the art program. Now it's up to voters to decide.

Students say regardless of the outcome Vincennes Lincoln is already seeing the fruits of their labor.

Vincennes Lincoln Senior Abigail Holmes explains "I think the cool thing is, hearing other students around school talking about it. Everybody is excited about it and they're kind of curious about what it is too. So that's why it's such a big deal. It's bringing attention to the art department and I think that's a good thing about it."

You can go online and vote once a day until May 4th. To vote, go to vans.com/customculture

