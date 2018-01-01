Vincennes Fire Department responds to house fire on Thursday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WVUT) - The Vincennes Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Church St. around noon Thursday.

Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff was the first to arrive on scene and noticed smoke coming from all sides of the home. Flames were also visible coming from a second story window.

According to the homeowner’s fiancé, they noticed the fire during a meal and called 911. There were four people inside the home at the time but all made it out safely.

Quick action allowed firefighters to contain the fire to the bedroom where it originated. The fire is currently under investigation.