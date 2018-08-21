Clear

Village needs survey responses to save taxpayer dollars

Oblong recently found out it's eligible for a big grant to save money on a waste water maintenance project.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:21 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Maintenance work on any municipality's equipment can get expensive, and it's your tax money that pays for it. Oblong recently found out it's eligible for a big grant to save money on a wastewater maintenance project.

At this point, it is a race against the clock for the Village of Oblong to get their ducks in a row to apply. As Public Works Superintendent Gary Lanter says filtering used water is a simple, but dirty process.

He says, "This was built in the very early '70's, we don't have any industrial or any other type of waste other than just residential, so it’s taken a long time for our lagoon to fill up."

But now, the time is finally coming around for the Oblong.

Lanter shares, "Our pond is basically filling up with sludge. We have less water area so Mother Nature doesn't have as much room to do her job."

That's where a Community Development Assistance Program Grant Oblong wants to apply for, comes in. As Mayor Teresa Fielder says, the price tag to drain out the pond's sludge is pretty high.

Fielder says, "Our estimated cost for the lagoon clean out is around $400,000. So by getting $200,000, that is going to help us immensely."

Lanter says the lagoon isn't in a dire state of affairs right now. But, he says that by fixing it early, it could save taxpayers money in the long run.

Lanter shares, "Every year you gain more sludge and the project cost goes up a little bit, so when you're trying to save money, it seems like you can never get ahead."

But Lanter says the time is now for sewer customers to fill out surveys that would qualify the Village for the needed grant.

Lanter says, "Get those in they're very important. If we can get enough of those in and qualify for the grant, and get some help with this project, we'll be able to keep your sewer bills affordable."

Fielder says the surveys need to be postmarked before August 25th. That's this Saturday. Sewer customers even get a $5 dollar credit for completing it.

Customers should have received stamped envelopes and surveys from Connor & Connor Engineering. If you have any questions or issues, Mayor Fielder says you can contact Connor & Connor at 618-544-8623.

The Mayor says another survey for housing was also sent out to Oblong residents. She says the goal is to bring more housing and increase the population of the Village.

Mayor Fielder says the data collected by this survey is private and is only for purposes of applying for the grant. If the Village doesn’t get the CDAP grant, the survey information will be saved to try again next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

Image

Oblong Sewer Survey

Image

Local State Park Helping The Environment

Image

A cold front moves into the area

Image

Rob Pitts Memorial Sign

Image

Hot weather and crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine