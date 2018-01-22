Vigo county celebrates first day of it's bicentennial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Though the weather was cold and dreary Sunday afternoon that didn't stop people all over the county from celebrating. That's because Sunday marked a very special birthday.

January 21st is the bicentennial date of Vigo County in Indiana. Just two years after the bicentennial of the state.

The Vigo County Historical Society and the county commissioners held a Bicentennial kickoff event. It took place inside the Vigo County courthouse.

There those who enjoy local history gathered for a proclamation celebrating 200 years of progress. There were also speakers who educated the public about the history of the county. Marylee Hagan of the historical society was one of those speakers.

"Well, of course, the Vigo County Historical Society is thrilled to be a part of this. There are so many wonderful events and people that have come from this county that we want to tell their stories," said Hagan.

This gathering Sunday isn't the only event that will celebrate this occasion. The county plans to hold various events throughout the year.

They also hope to open a new bicentennial park in the county. County Commissioners like Judy Anderson are just happy to see people get excited about the celebrations.

"I think that this shows the interest of the people of where they live. We love where we live and this just really puts the icing on the cake that we can really get out and celebrate together," said Commissioner Anderson.

A celebration that the community hopes everyone will get involved in. Learning about our history that has shaped us into the great county we have today.

"I hope that the citizens of this county will gain a lot of pride in the place that we live. Vigo County has touched the world in many ways and we want to tell those stories as well," said Hagan.

News 10 is also excited to announce we too are getting involved in Vigo County’s bicentennial. We are teaming up with the Vigo County Historical Society for a new series.

It will showcase some of the greatest history stories from across the county each month. You can catch the first story in our series on Thursday, January 25th.