Vigo County's assessor speaks out after high assessments

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's Assessor is speaking out to set the record straight after several home and business owners expressed concern over shockingly high property tax assessments.

Some assessments saw an increase of millions of dollars.

"My understanding is that property tax assessments really don't change all that much so I was in for a big surprise when this happened." Kris Aninger, a residential property owner said. Her assessment went up more than $8,000.

They fear it will lead to higher property taxes.

News 10 sat down with assessor Deborah Lewis.

She says much of the shock is due to assessments that were too low in the past. The last time any land in Indiana was assessed was 2012.

She told us several things go into how her office assesses property. One of them being sales in your area.

If no houses sold last assessment season then you wouldn't see an increase in your assessment. There is also a problem of people not always telling the correct amount. That can change your assessment price as well.

"We didn't have enough sales in 2006 to do anything to Honey Creek area. We had more sales in that area from 2014 on." Deborah Lewis, Vigo County assessor said. "So, if you don't have sales we can't make any changes we've gotta have the data to back it up."

There are three things that look at when they are assessing your property, cost, income and sales.

"There are some properties that if we had the income information it may be less then the cost of the sales and we have to use the lower of the three," said Lewis.

She encourages property owners to review all of their information and make sure it's correct...and to reach out to their office if they have concerns

"If you see there's an error that is a description error that we have incorrect or we have sized incorrect and we can go out there and measure it. We can correct that," Lewis said. "Which means you won't have to go through a full appeal process."

Lewis said she plans to see more than 900 appeals this year.

Kevin Gardner, the county assessor candidate will be at the assessor office to answer any and all of your questions. Those dates are August 7th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

August 8th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

August 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

August 15th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can find the break down of how your property was assessed here.