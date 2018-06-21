Clear

Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County's Capital Imrpovement Board (CIB) met Wednesday morning.

The CIB renewed it's commitment to a new convention center and the board still wants to locate it in downtown Terre Haute.

 The photo is a rendering of what the convention center could look like.

The board indicated a new convention center will be free standing and it will not be attached to the Hulman Center but it could be located near it.

The board will host a public hearing on a proposed food and beverage tax for Vigo County on Monday July  2nd at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex.

