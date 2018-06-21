TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County's Capital Imrpovement Board (CIB) met Wednesday morning.
Scroll for more content...
The CIB renewed it's commitment to a new convention center and the board still wants to locate it in downtown Terre Haute.
The photo is a rendering of what the convention center could look like.
The board indicated a new convention center will be free standing and it will not be attached to the Hulman Center but it could be located near it.
The board will host a public hearing on a proposed food and beverage tax for Vigo County on Monday July 2nd at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex.
Related Content
- Vigo County's CIB renews it's commitment to convention center
- Vigo Co. CIB asks State Budget committee to delay Hulman Center vote
- Group working to save convention center plans at Hulman Center
- Vigo County Juvenile Center getting upgrades
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers
- Opioid recovery center opens in Vigo County
- Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight
- New opioid treatment center to open in Vigo County
- Vigo County Electoral Board still finalizing voting center locations
- Food, beverage tax increase passes Senate, would fund new convention center