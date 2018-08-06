Vigo County trying to stay ahead of teacher shortage, new approaches in the works

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Behind the scenes, Vigo County Schools are preparing for a new year.

"We're all trying to find highly qualified staff to put in front of our children," said Supt. Robert Haworth.

Haworth is a new face leading the charge this year. Settling in to his new role, he's already battling a teacher shortage. It's a concern he has not only for the district, but for at the state level.

"Why do we have this shortage, and what are we going to do about it," he said.

At Monday night's school board meeting, members said they plan to be proactive.

Human Resources Director Mick Newport said they've screened about 180 candidates to fill vacant teaching positions.

"We have over 1000 teachers in our corporation, we're hiring nearly 67 is the recommendation for us," he said, "Right now we have about less than two percent that we need to fill, which is about 14 teachers."

Newport said the numbers change by the day, but right now, he says they've had concerns finding licensed teachers for areas like special education, business, language arts and some elementary positions.

Newport said retirements, resignations and teachers leaving to work in areas closer to their own home have been reasons for the vacancies.

If positions go unfilled, Newport said substitutes will help fill the voids. Newport credits the difficulty behind the licensing exam as a reason for the hold up in filling vacancies as well.

"We have kids that are taking that four or five times before they pass it," Newport said, "and it's really kind of discouraging for them, and those that are sticking with it, we're going to stick with them, and hopefully they'll pass that test and we can hire them and put them on a regular contract."

Newport said they are still interviewing candidates and working with the state for ways to help fill in the gaps.

A new approach, Newport said, is they're reaching out to other colleges. Newport said they recently closed a deal with Ball State University where they'll be bringing in student teachers for the upcoming year. Other colleges are also in the works to join in.

"In the past, we've just done Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and ISU, which has been fantastic, they've done great for us and we certainly don't want to cut them out," Newport said, "They're going to have priority because they're in our own backyard, but we think we're going to have an opportunity to get other people in here, see what they're like in the classroom and start recruiting them early on."

For Newport, he said he's confident in the direction Vigo County is headed when it comes to addressing the shortage.

"Two years ago, I felt like in our area it was very very difficult," he said, "It got better last year and I think the pendelum is swinging the other way."

The positive feeling is mutual for Superintendent Haworth, who says it will be a team effort to make progress on the shortage at the state level.

"We're going to be very proactive in our efforts," Haworth said, "but we're going to need some help to be able to attract, retain quality teachers here in the state of Indiana."

Vigo County students return to the classroom on Wednesday, August 8th.