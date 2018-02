TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vigo County ended with one man in jail.

On Friday, police arrested Eshaun Green.

Green is from Chicago.

Indiana State Police said Green was traveling on State Road 63.

That's where say he was going 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile an hour zone.

Police say Green is wanted on a warrant out Illinois.

That warrant is for criminal sexual assault.

Green is in the Vigo County Jail.