Vigo County to host free Hepatitis A clinic

Vigo County health officials are taking steps to prevent the spread of certain disease.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County health officials are taking steps to prevent the spread of certain disease.

We're talking about Hepatitis A.

It's a viral infection of the liver.

The Vigo County Health Department is holding Hepatitis A walk-in clinics this month.

The clinics are for people who have been incarcerated, use drugs, are homeless, or men who have had intercourse with men.

Health officials say the department is taking action now.

The clinics are free to the targeted groups.

The first of two clinics take place on Thursday the 16th starting at 8:30 a.m.

The second is on August 30th at 8:30 a.m.

It happens at their office on 696 South 1st Street in Terre Haute.

