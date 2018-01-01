Vigo County students stayed home from school on Friday but when is the makeup day?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday's weather event impacted area schools, businesses, and events.

We've received calls into our newsroom asking what's happening for Vigo County Schools after the snow day.

Students will make up Friday's snow day on March 23rd.

On Friday, there was a scheduled early release for the school corporation.

On the make-up day, there will not be an early release.

The big Terre Haute North Terre Haute South basketball game has been moved to January 31st.

It'll be held at Terre Haute South.

