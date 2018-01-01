wx_icon Terre Haute 26°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 26°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 26°

wx_icon Marshall 26°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Vigo County students stayed home from school on Friday but when is the makeup day?

We've received calls into our newsroom asking what's happening for Vigo County Schools after the snow day.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday's weather event impacted area schools, businesses, and events.

Scroll for more content...

We've received calls into our newsroom asking what's happening for Vigo County Schools after the snow day.

Students will make up Friday's snow day on March 23rd.

On Friday, there was a scheduled early release for the school corporation.

On the make-up day, there will not be an early release.

The big Terre Haute North Terre Haute South basketball game has been moved to January 31st.

It'll be held at Terre Haute South.

To see more closings, click here. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It