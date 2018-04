TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was Arbor Day...and that means it's all about the trees.

To celebrate, there was a performance at Sugar Grove Elementary School in Vigo County.

Students learned about the importance of trees and what they do for the ecosystem.

There was also a ceremonial planting of a Sugar Maple Tree.

The school also gave trees to some students, so they can take them home and plant them with their families.