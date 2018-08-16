Clear

Vigo County still owes almost $900,000 on current jail, will be paid off by 2020

Vigo County attorney Michael Wright says they are down to three more payments.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the buzz in Vigo County centered around a new jail, many of you are wondering how much the county still owes on the current jail.

We went digging for answers.

Vigo County attorney Michael Wright says they are down to three more payments.

To pay it off, the county still needs to pay a total of $859,000.

The next payment of $286,000 will be due January 1st of 2019, and then another payment on July 1st of 2019 of $286,500, and the last payment of $286,500 will be due on January 1st, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong