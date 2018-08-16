Vigo County still owes almost $900,000 on current jail, will be paid off by 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the buzz in Vigo County centered around a new jail, many of you are wondering how much the county still owes on the current jail.

We went digging for answers.

Vigo County attorney Michael Wright says they are down to three more payments.

To pay it off, the county still needs to pay a total of $859,000.

The next payment of $286,000 will be due January 1st of 2019, and then another payment on July 1st of 2019 of $286,500, and the last payment of $286,500 will be due on January 1st, 2020.