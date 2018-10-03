Vigo County set to offer curbside voter registration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you registered to vote?

If not...here's your chance.

The Vigo County Office of Voter Registration will be accepting your voter registration forms curbside.

It happens Tuesday, October 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

That's the final day you can get registered to vote for the November election.

All you have to do is drive to the northwest corner of the Vigo County Courthouse parking lot, near 1st and Cherry.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th.