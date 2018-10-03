TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you registered to vote?
If not...here's your chance.
The Vigo County Office of Voter Registration will be accepting your voter registration forms curbside.
It happens Tuesday, October 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
That's the final day you can get registered to vote for the November election.
All you have to do is drive to the northwest corner of the Vigo County Courthouse parking lot, near 1st and Cherry.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th.
Related Content
- Vigo County set to offer curbside voter registration
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law
- Friday is kindergarten registration for Vigo County kids
- Set-up begins for Vigo County Fair
- Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event
- Vigo County Health Department set to hold tire amnesty
- Officials freeze car registration over unpaid tolls
- Voter suppression? One group says Vigo County officials making it harder to vote
- Vigo County electoral board hopes to engage younger voters this year
- Vigo County beach to close
Scroll for more content...