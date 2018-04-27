Vigo County seeking less money than they originally asked for to fund program

Clear

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is seeking funds to continue a corrections program...but they are not asking for the amount they were originally aiming for.

The Budget Adjustment Committee was originally seeking $150,000.

The money was requested to fund the Indigent Work Release Program for the county.

At Thursday's meeting, they discussed dropping the request to $75,000.

That's because the cost of the program isn't as high as they were expecting.

Since August 2017, they have only spent around $25,000.

It will now move to the full council for approval in May.

