Vigo County school resource officers gear up for new year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new school year starts in just one week for Vigo County students.
School safety is on the forefront for local leaders.
The Vigo County School Corporation employs around 78 school protection officers.
Those officers will go through some classroom and real-life training on Monday.
On Monday, the school corporation, sheriff's office, and Terre Haute Police gathered to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.
The main focus is to keep students safe.
