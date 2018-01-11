Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Highway workers in Vigo County are shifting into high gear to get ready for the weather system moving into our area.

On Thursday, our crew stopped by the Vigo County Highway Department garage.

Leaders told us they'll have all of their trucks out starting Thursday night.

They hauled in extra sand and salt to get ready.

They have a specific routine when it comes to properly clearing the county roads.

They say it starts now and goes on until the snowfall is over.

They say to help them out, stay behind the trucks and give them enough space as they're plowing the roads.